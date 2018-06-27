Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market 2018 Size, Status and Forecast to 2023

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, Lavatory Lights), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft), End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), & Region – Forecast till 2023

Aircraft cabin environment is a key consideration for the improvement of passenger experience and increasing yields across the aircraft fleet. The cabin lighting has been developed to significantly enhance the cabin ambience. Moreover, cabin lighting creates a stress-free atmosphere onboard, particularly, in newer aircraft. Significant investments have been made on the development of passenger comfort, which should lead to a rapid growth of the market during the forecast period. However, major restraint of the market include lack of profitable airlines in developing countries.

The increased use of lightweight and energy efficient lights, new aircraft interior lighting system technology, and the emergence of mood lightings will offer new growth opportunities to the market players. For instance, STG Aerospace signed a contract with Boeing 737 NG fleet to provide LED mood lighting system, designed to retrofit commercial aircraft cabins. The factors responsible for the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market are the increase in demand for newer aircraft, rise in air passenger traffic, and aircraft upgrades. Another key driver for the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market is the increasing focus on safety compliance and passenger experience.

For instance, Rockwell Collins signed an agreement with Comlux to provide interior lightings for cabin solutions for a number of VIP aircraft. The rise in demand for LED cabin and compartment for VIP and business jets will bolster the market growth. It will significantly reduce the maintenance and operating costs throughout the life of an aircraft. Aircraft operators are focused on aircraft upgrades to increase their profits by providing solutions for interior lighting retrofit options. Meanwhile, Astronics Corporation signed an agreement with Airbus to provide cabin emergency lighting system for A380 passenger aircraft.

The global aircraft cabin lighting market has been segmented into light type, aircraft type, end-user, and regions. Among light type, the reading lights segment is most widely used and have the largest market share due to increasing aircraft orders and rising focus on passenger experience. Based on aircraft type, narrow body aircraft segment is estimated to have the largest demand in the aircraft cabin lighting market during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for narrow body aircraft in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions. Based on end-user, the aftermarket segment has the largest demand in the aircraft cabin lighting market due to increase in aircraft deliveries.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. The North America region is expected to dominate the market in future, due to the presence of major commercial aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing. Europe is presently second to North America in the global aircraft cabin lighting market, and is estimated to trail North America during the forecast period; due to regulation imposed by regulatory bodies, such as the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), for usage of cabin lighting in aircraft Thus, the global aircraft cabin lighting market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2023.

The key players in the global aircraft cabin lighting market are Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Honeywell International (U.S.), Diehl Stiftung & Co. (Germany), United Technologies (U.S.), Cobham Plc (U.K), Astronics Corporation (U.S.), STG Aerospace Limited (U.K), Luminator Technology Group (U.S.), and Precise Flight Inc. (U.S.).

