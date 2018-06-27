Business Networking In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Networking is crucial to the success of a business. Being a member of a chamber of commerce facilitates networking through special events and meetings. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is committed towards the economic prosperity of its members by offering immense opportunities to get in touch with other businessmen and prospective customers on a regular basis.

The chamber of commerce is an organization which helps to further the collective interests of businesses and community leaders by helping them achieve economic prosperity.

Business Networking Opportunities

• Flash Networking events on a monthly basis

• Chamber Networking & News on a quarterly basis

• Access to business councils

• Leadership councils

• Investors can place their ads on meaningful pages of the chambers website and connect up to 700 members in one go.

• Premium access and concierge service for the chambers premium networking events.

• Assistance in building and launching multichannel marketing campaigns at affordable costs.

• Opportunities to sponsor events and programs which are relevant to one’s business.

• Access to an online directory which lets others know more about your website and social media activity.

• Improve the community image of the business.

• Collaboration with surrounding communities through Leadercast and other professional development programs.

Other Membership Benefits

• E-mail sponsorships for investors.

• Tickets for complementary workshops for new members.

• Marketing opportunities e.g. ribbon cutting ceremonies, member to member marketing etc.

• Online services such as member savings coupon, directory listing, a community calendar with all business events.

• Business counselling services.

• Notary services.

• Access to the chamber conference room.

• Staff support for the initiation and coordination of annual audits and financial reviews.

• Opportunities to participate in media interviews.

• Implementation of partnership between businesses and educational institutions with a mission of engaging and developing young professionals.

For more information you can call at (254) 526-9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548, Killeen, TX 76541. You can also log on to https://killeenchamber.com/