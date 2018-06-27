Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis Treatment Market to be at Forefront by 2025

Conjunctivitis is redness or inflammation of the lining on the white portion of the eye and the portion under the eyelids (conjunctiva). Conjunctivitis is caused by radiations such as ultraviolet or infrared light, allergic reaction, or infection, and it’s a very common cause for redness of eye and uncomfortable feeling. In allergic conjunctivitis, the conjunctiva of the eye is affected. Conjunctiva is translucent, thin lining of the eyeball and inner portion of eyelids. Atopic keratoconjunctivitis (AKC) is referred as a special form conjunctivitis caused by allergic agents or allergy. Normally in AKC both eyes are affected. AKC is strongly linked with atopic dermatitis (eczema).

Several peoples who are affected by AKC allergic conjunctivitis, feels symptoms same as of simple allergic conjunctivitis. The special form of conjunctivitis as AKC, is very less percentage of total conjunctivitis cases, and it is estimated that around 1% of all the forms of eye infections or allergies are AKC infection. AKC is a rare condition of conjunctivitis and occurs approximately in 1 in 10,000 persons. The chances of AKC infections varies with country and season. AKC infection most commonly occurs in warmer climates. AKC infection is more common in men than women. AKC is related to atopic dermatitis, that affects around 3% population worldwide and in these 3% population around 15 to 67% peoples has certain types of eye infections, which is usually AKC

Risk factors for AKC includes age, gender, and family and personal history. A background of skin allergies and atopic dermatitis in childhood has chances to develop the AKC in adulthood. Around 95% people with AKC report having history of atopic dermatitis, with 87% having asthma earlier in life. Young grown-ups are at the highest risk of developing AKC. This condition arises most commonly in people aged in between 20 years and 50 years. People aged over 50 years are affected less.

People affected by AKC will usually have itchy eyes, and most of the time both the eyes are affected. If people with AKC do not experience itching in the eyes, then chances of allergic conjunctivitis is much lesser. Other symptoms include mucous discharge from the eyes, tearing, burning, and blurred vision. If a person has red eyes without itching, then it is a different type eye infection not AKC. Harmful chemicals and pollutants are also major factors that increase in the amount of AKC cases worldwide. Increase in awareness about AKC conditions and available treatment options boost market growth.

The global atopic keratoconjunctivitis treatment market can be segmented based on type of treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of type of treatment, the market can be classified into pharmacological treatment and non-pharmacological therapy. The pharmacological treatment segment can be further classified into decongestants, antihistamines, mast cell stabilizers, NSAIDs, corticosteroids, cyclosporin, antibiotics and antivirals, and surgery. Based on end-user, the global atopic keratoconjunctivitis treatment market can be categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

Geographically, the global atopic keratoconjunctivitis treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key players in the global atopic keratoconjunctivitis treatment market include Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Bausch + Lomb, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, CIBA Vision Ophthalmics, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Allergan Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.

