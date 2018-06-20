Wireless Audio Device Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario

Wireless communication is the growing technology which allows transferring of information from one user to another with the help of radio signals. Wireless audio devices is a kind of devices which uses audio technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and airplay to play the music from a computer or other devices. Wireless audio devices offers various features such as expandability, flexibility and connectivity among others. The devices are generally in the form of sound bars, bluetooth speakers, microphones and headsets.

Wireless audio devices are widely used in commercial sectors, such as media & entertainment, education and other various corporate events. For instance, wireless microphones are widely used in sports events. The media and entertainment market has been growing rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region which in turn is boosting the demand for wireless microphones.

The major growth driver of Wireless Audio Device Market include increasing implementation of wireless devices in commercial sector, increasing demand for wireless accessories with consumer electronic products and increasing usage of wireless devices by security & defence sector. However, high development cost of wireless audio device is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period 2016-2027.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/802

Key Players

Some of the major players in global Wireless Audio Device Market include Sony Corporation (Japan), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Sennheiser Electronic Gmbh & Company Kg (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sonos, Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Vizio Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Voxx International Corporation (U.S.), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea).

Segments

Global Wireless Audio Device Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Product : wireless speaker systems, wireless headsets, sound bars, and wireless microphone among others.

: wireless speaker systems, wireless headsets, sound bars, and wireless microphone among others. Segmentation by Technology : Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Airplay and, others.

: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Airplay and, others. Segmentation by End-User: commercial, electronics, telecommunication, automotive, security & defence and others.

Regional Analysis of Wireless Audio Device Market:

North America is dominating the wireless audio device market followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The availability of low cost of consumer equipment and growing trend of smart phones are the growth drivers of wireless audio device market in North America. The US market among North America region is the leading economy in wireless audio device market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecasted period of 2015-2027.Whereas, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a highest rate due to growing advancement in the technology and growing demand and adoption of smartphones in the region.

Key Findings

The global Wireless Audio Device market is expected to reach USD 70 billion by 2027, growing with approximately 17% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2027.

By Product: Wireless speaker systems are dominating the market and has generated USD 4.48 billion in 2016. Whereas, Sound bar is expected to grow with fastest growing 21.37 % CAGR

By Technology: Bluetooth technology is dominating the market and expected to generate USD 36.46 billion market by 2027 growing with 18.95% CAGR.

North America is expected to dominate wireless audio device market throughout the forecast period.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wireless-audio-devices-market-802

Intended Audience

Music and stereo companies

Smartphone and audio device manufacturers

Research

Financial institutes

Government

The report for Wireless Audio Device market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents:

LIST OF FIGURES$

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET: DRIVERS & RESTRAINT

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET SUPPLY CHAIN

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET: PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2016 & 2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL WIRELESS SPEAKER SYSTEM MARKET, 2016-2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL WIRELESS HEADSETS MARKET, 2016-2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 7 GLOBAL SOUND BARS MARKET, 2016-2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 8 GLOBAL WIRELESS MICROPHONES MAREKT, 2016-2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 9 GLOBAL WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY, 2016- 2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 10 GLOBAL BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET, 2016-2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 11 GLOBAL WI-FI TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET, 2016- 2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 12 GLOBAL AIRPLAY TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET, 2016-2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 13 GLOBAL OTHER TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET, 2016-2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 14 GLOBAL WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET, BY END-USER, 2016-2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 15 GLOBAL COMMERCIAL INDUSTRY WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET, 2016 -2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 16 GLOBAL ELECTRONICS WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET, 2016-2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 17 GLOBAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET, 2016-2027 (USD BILLION)

FIGURE 18 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICE MARKET, 2016-2027 (USD BILLION)

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312