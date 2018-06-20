Sterile Medical Packaging Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2018-2023

Sterile Medical packaging Market – Overview

The Sterile Medical packaging Market is very dynamic in nature and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth of the Sterile Medical packaging Market is influenced by growing pharmaceutical industry, increase in ageing population, and government initiative for pharmaceutical industry whereas it is hindered by the stringent regulations for packaging of medical products.

Various sterilization packaging types are available in the market such as pouches, wraps, and container systems. These are available in different sizes and specifications for the purpose of sterilizing and packaging medical devices and the other instruments. Proper sterilization packaging needs to be chosen in the healthcare sector by healthcare product manufacturers including pharmaceuticals as well as medical devices.

The rise in the ageing population leads to increasing diseases and more requirement of medicines has spiked the demand for such packaging. People are becoming aware about the diseases occurring due to growing age and are using the products which are healthy for them. Due to this, there will be an increase in the production of sterile packaging materials.

Government of India has taken various initiatives to ensure the approval, safety and marketing of quality drugs. The Central Drug Standards and Control Organization (CDSCO) provides the standards and measures for safety of the drugs, and ensures quality of the drug. It also regulates the market authorization of new drugs and approves the license for the manufacture of the drug. Due to the above regulatory bodies, there is an increase in the reliability of pharmaceutical products, which has resulted in the increased use of sterile medical packaging.

Global Sterile Medical packaging Market – Segments

Global Sterile Medical packaging Market is segmented in to 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Type : Comprises – Thermoform trays, Flexible pouches, Bottles and others

Segmentation By Material : Comprises – Glass, Plastic, Metal, and others

Segmentation By End-use : Comprises – Surgical instruments, Pharmaceuticals, and others

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Global Sterile Medical packaging Market – Regional Analysis

The growing market of Europe, is expected to witness slow growth throughout the forecast period. The adoption of medical packaging in countries such as Poland, Turkey, and Romania offers significant growth prospects for the sterile medical packaging market in the region.

The South America’s and Middle East markets are expected to register steady growth through the forecast period for sterile medical packaging.

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2016, and is projected to be the fastest-growing region market in coming time. This is mainly due to emerging economies in China and India, backed by the rising consumer spending power and the growing middle-class population.

Key Players

Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG, SteriPack Ltd., Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd., Selenium Medical, Wipak Walsrode GmbH & Co. KG, Placon Corporation, DuPont De Nemours and Company, Oracle Packaging, Inc., Janco INC., Bemis Company, Inc., Oliver Tolas Healthcare Packaging, and Amcor Limited are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global Sterile Medical packaging Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

