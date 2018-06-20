Mining Equipment Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Mining Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mining Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Mining Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Caterpillar

Komatsu

AB Volvo

Hitachi Construction

Joy Global (P&H)

Sandvik

Atlas Copco

Metso

Thyssenkrupp

Liebherr

Terex Mining

Kawasaki

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery

Weir Group

FLSmidth

Tenova TAKRAF

Doosan

SANYI

NHI

Furukawa

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Surface Mining Machinery

Underground Mining Machinery

Mining Drills and Breakers

Crushing, Pulverizing and Screening Equipment

By End-User / Application

Energy

Telecommunication

Transportation

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

