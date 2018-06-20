Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market 2018 with Focus on Competitive Landscape and Growth Factors

Market Scenario:

Internet of things is a network of devices/objects which are embedded with network connectivity, sensors, software to collect and exchanges data. The Internet of Things (IoT) market is showing rapid growth. Thus demand for managing advanced IoT applications is increasing rapidly. Internet of Things (IoT) Testing provides different types of testing depending on the requirement. Internet of things testing is mainly based on the architecture involved.

In Internet of Things (Iot) Testing Market the growing need for Internet Protocol (IP) testing of the increasing number of IoT devices and the need for testing of IoT applications and the rising importance of DevOps are some of the factors which are driving the market. The study indicates that internet of things testing experience many challenges such as hardware-software mesh, dynamic environment, real-time complexity, and scalability of system, safety concerns, privacy issues, hardware quality, network availability, complex use cases and others.

Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market is segmented on the basis of Testing Type, Testing tools and applications. The testing tools are classified into two types as software testing tools and hardware testing tools. Depending on the testing types internet of things testing includes upgrade testing, regulatory testing, pilot testing, compatibility testing, performance testing, network connectivity testing, usability testing and others.

The global industrial automation market is expected to grow at USD ~1708 Million by 2022, at ~33% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market are Cognizant (U.S.), Keysight technologies (U.S.), Infosys (India), HCL Technologies (India), Capgemini (France), TCS (India), Happiest Minds Technologies (India), AFour Technologies (U.S.), SmartBear Software (U.S.), Rapid Value Solutions (U.S.), and Rapid7 (U.S.) among others

Market Segments:

Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market by Testing Type:

Upgrade testing

Regulatory Testing

Pilot Testing

Compatibility Testing

Performance Testing

Network connectivity Testing

Usability Testing

Others

Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market by Testing tools:

Software Tools

Wireshark

Tcpdump

Hardware Tools

JTAG Dongle

Digital Storage Oscilloscope

Software Defined Radio

Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market by Applications:

Smart appliances

Smart energy meters

Wearable devices

Connected cars

Smart healthcare devices

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Internet of Things (IoT) Testing is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is dominating the Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market owing to many factors as, presence of developed economies such as United States, Canada, high investing power, high adoption of internet of things (IoT). Apart from it, development of new technologies such as IoT, Big data and others by many organization will have positive impact on market of Internet of Things (IoT) Testing in this region. The Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market shows a steady and considerable growth in Asia-Pacific region, owing to factors such as rising internet of things penetration and larger investments by communication service providers and cloud service providers.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Key market innovators

Hardware vendors

Regulatory agencies

IoT testing providers

IoT service providers

Communication service providers

Quality assurance providers

IoT platform providers

Third-party system integrators

Application providers

Research/Consultancy firms

