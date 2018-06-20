Energy Storage Global Market Research Report 2018, New Tech Developments Analysis and Leading Key Players Update

Energy storage Global Market Highlights:-

The global energy storage market has witnessed a remarkable growth in the past few years and it has been anticipated that the energy storage systems will grow at the rapid pace during the forecast period. Energy Storage is a very diverse subject areas, it comprises from small to very large systems. Energy storage is broadly segmented into mechanical energy storage, electro-chemical energy storage, thermal storage and chemical storage. Energy storage systems have been dominating the renewable energy market as well conventional market in recent years because of the ability of store the energy in various forms and supply according to end user needs.

These energy systems are highly efficient and acts as flexible generation when needed. Energy storage systems can contribute to optimal use of generation and grid assets, and support emissions reductions in several economic sectors. . Energy efficiency mandates for emitting zero or no carbon emissions and demand for clean energy are driving the growth of energy storage. The growing attention and substantial investment in renewable power energy generation is rigorously driving the global energy storage systems.

Industry Top Key Players:-

AES Corporation

Tesla Inc.

General Electric Company

Voith GmbH

Sulzer Ltd.

Hydrostor Inc.

Highview Power Storage

SolarReserve, LLC.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4476

Energy storage Global Market – Segmentation

The scope of global energy storage market is segmented into two major segments which are explained below:

By Type Mechanical Energy Storage Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS) Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES) Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES) Others Electro-Chemical Energy Storage Lithium ion (Li-ion) Battery Sodium Sulphur (NaS) Battery Lead Acid Battery Thermal Energy Storage Pumped Heat Electrical Storage (PHES) Molten Salt Chemical Energy Storage Hydrogen Storage Power-to-Gas By End User Residential Industrial & Commercial Utility



Energy Storage Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market for energy storage seems to be highly competitive. To maintain the market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, product launch, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global energy storage market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global energy storage market by its type, by end-user, by regions.

By Type



Mechanical

Thermal

Electro-Chemical

Chemical



By End-User



Utility

Commercial & Industrial

Residential



By Regions



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/energy-storage-market-4476

Market Research Future: