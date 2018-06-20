CoesterVMS Adds Mortgage Executive Mark Swett To The Sales Team

GAITHERSBURG, MD., June 1st, 2018 – CoesterVMS, a national appraisal management company, has hired former mortgage executive Mark Swett as an Inside Market Leader. Swett formerly worked for New Day USA and is coming to CoesterVMS with a wealth of knowledge in loan origination and the overall appraisal experience.

“I look forward to working with all of CoesterVMS’ clients to continue to build on existing relationships, as well as establishing new connections to ensure we deliver the CoesterMER Service Guarantee on a wider scale,” said Swett.

Brian Coester, CEO of CoesterVMS, said, “Mark brings a tremendous work ethic and drive to the team, and we are excited to have him on board.”

Swett will be responsible for managing Coester’s client relationships, and will handle a wide variety of tasks and responsibilities including building relationships with prospective clients, creating, managing, and maintaining lender records, assisting in resolving any client-related concerns or issues, and serving as a primary client contact at CoesterVMS.