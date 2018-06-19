Thermal Spray Market 2018 | Industry Top Companies Profiles with Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Factors, Future Scope Until 2023

Thermal Spray Market Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Growth, Demand, Type, Manufacturer, Service, Share, Outlook, Overview, Regional Analysis and Forecast till 2022

Top Key Players Analysis:

A & A Thermal Spray Coatings (U.S.), Flame Spray Coating Company (U.S.), General Magnaplate Corporation (U.S.), Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Oerlikon Metco (Switzerland), Plasma-Tec, Inc. (U.S.), Surface Technology Inc (U.K.), H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany), and ASB Industries, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Regional Analysis

The thermal spray market is segmented into five regions: Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Among these, Asia is expected to be the fastest growing region with an encouraging CAGR. Growing population and the increasing per capita disposable income in the developing nations are primarily driving the growth of the thermal spray market. Moreover, the propelling aerospace and the automobile industry in countries such as India and China, is increasing the demand for thermal spray. Moreover, the growing demand from the oil and gas industry mainly in China, India is another factor positively affecting the market growth. The growing population has augmented the need for energy in the region which has resulted in a surge in oil and gas activities, thereby increasing the demand for a thermal spray for the use in bearings, pump shafts, hydraulic plungers and other applications. North America is the largest market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast years.

Segmentation

The global thermal spray market is segmented into product, application, and technology. On the basis of the product type, the market is segregated into metals, ceramics, intermetallic, polymers, carbides, abradable and others. The market by technology is further categorized into cold spray, flame spray, plasma spray, HVOF, electric arc spray, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segregated into aerospace, industrial gas turbine, automotive, medical, printing, oil & gas, steel, pulp & paper, and others

Intended Audience:-

Thermal spray market manufacturers, Traders and Distributors of thermal spray market, Production process industries, Potential investors, Raw material suppliers, Nationalized laboratory

