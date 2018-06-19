Textile Dyes Market 2018 | Challenges, Key Players, Industry Segments, Forecast Report 2023

Synopsis of Textile Dyes Market:

The Global Textile Dyes Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 8.75 Billion by 2023 with CAGR of ~8.13 % between 2016 and 2023.

The textile industry uses various chemicals and dyes during the production of textiles. Likewise, textile dyeing is the process of adding color to textile products such as fibers, wool, silk yarns, and fabrics. There are mainly two category of dye one is natural and other is man-made. Textile dyes are applied to textile by dyeing from dye solutions and by printing from dye pastes. In addition, Textile dyes have two main applications i.e. garment dyeing and yarn dyeing. On the other hand, synthetic textile dyes are usually made from coal tar and petroleum. They differ so much because different materials require different chemicals to make the dye adhere. Some types of textile dyes include direct dyes, acid dyes, basic dyes, fiber-reactive dyes, vat dyes, mordant dyes, solvent dyes, disperse dyes¸ and others.

Furthermore, the major drivers of textile dyeing markets are large production activity of textile in developing countries. On the other hand, the market growth might be hampered due stringent regulations.

Key Players:

Key players of the Global Textile Dyes Market are Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation (South Korea), Kiri Industries Ltd. (India), Atul Ltd (India), Synthesia, a.s. (Europe), Chromatech Incorporated (US), S.A. Robama (Europe), Avocet Dye & Chemical Co. Ltd (UK), Brand & Performance Textile Specialties (Singapore), LANXESS (Europe), Huntsman International LLC (US), and Others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the largest market of Textile Dyes due to the increase in urban households, new applications of textile products and rapid growth in the online fashion market. India, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the Global Textile Dyes Market followed by increasing in the consumption of Textile Dyes Market in North America region. Furthermore, the third largest market of textile dyes is Europe followed by Latin America and Middle East due to various application in different type of fibers such as cotton, wool, silk, nylon, viscose, and others.

Segmentation:

The Global Textile Dyes Market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, application, fibers, and region. Based on types Textile Dyes Market is segmented as direct dyes, acid dyes, basic dyes, fiber-reactive dyes, vat dyes, mordant dyes, solvent dyes, disperse dyes¸ and others (sulphur dyes, azoic colors etc.). Based on application of Textile Dyes the market is segmented into yarn dyeing, garment dyeing. Based on fiber the market segmented into cotton, wool, silk, nylon, viscose, and others (Acrylic, Jute etc) and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The report about Global Textile Dyes Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.

