Onshore Wind Energy Market Growth Opportunities and Forecast up to 2020

According to the study report by Transparency Market Research subjected on “Global Wind Energy and Wind Turbine Market (2011 – 2016)” – the global market for wind turbine registered growth rate of 25% CAGR over the last five years. The Global Wind Energy Market cumulative capacity accounted for 197,039 MW in 2010. Also, the wind turbine market is expected to attain market size of USD 93.1 billion in 2016, while wind energy cumulative capacity will rise to 1,750,000 MW by 2030.

Wind energy is going to play an important role in our energy industry in the near future. Several investments in wind energy, increased focus towards offshore wind potential and new trends of technological improvements made the global wind energy market grow at a rate of 25% CAGR over the last 5 years. As per estimates, the wind turbine market has also experienced an approximate growth rate of 28% globally, and is further expected to grow at an increasing double-digit growth rate in the global market.

The wind energy technology made its inception approximately 20 years back, and since then it has continuously evolved and expanded its base globally. Due to steady and continuous evolution in the wind energy market and wind turbine market, the modern wind technology can now be functioned effectively at suitable sites with high, as well as low wind speeds. In addition, the development of new light weight material in wind turbines have helped in phasing out the

old-fashioned, bulky turbines from the market, and introduced new sleek and effective turbine designs.

This report provides comprehensive analysis and in-depth insights about the current market trends, developments including market challenges, industry drivers & and future outlook & growth opportunities existing in the global wind energy market and wind turbine market. It also discusses the current scenario of the onshore technology that is leading with approximately 95% share, while offshore technology due to its nascent stage is pacing with 5% market share.

