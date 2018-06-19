India Rice Milling Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2022

Rice Milling Market 2018

India Rice Milling Market, By Equipment (Rice Whitening Machinery, Pre Cleaner Machinery, Paddy Separator Machinery, Length Grader Machinery, and others) By Capacity (1 To 10 Ton, 10 To 20 Ton, and More than 20 Ton), and Region – Forecast 2016-2022.

The India Rice Milling market is expected to reach market size of USD 392.6 million by 2022. It is expected to grow at 3.51% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The major player operating in the market of India rice milling market are Buhler Group, G.G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Satake Corporation, Savco Sales Pvt Ltd., G.S International, Fowler Westrup, Mill Master Machinery Pvt Ltd., Perfect Equipments, and Patker Engineers.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Dec 2015- The Bühler Group has finalized a complete upgrade of milling equipment for the La Suerte Ricemill Corporation in Isabela, Philippines. The mill is running exclusively on Bühler’s technology, following the installation of a 10-12 tonnes per hour (tph) rice whitening line, a 20tph rice hulling line in 2013 and SORTEX optical sorting technology in 2009.

Market Synopsis of India Rice Milling Market:

Market Scenario:

With the growing rice milling market in India, there is seen an increase in the demand of the rice milling machineries across the country. In last few years there has been an increase in the number of foreign players in the rice milling market in the country. The reason lies in the supportive policies and regulations, which promote new rice mills and the government offers various facilities to the new entrants in the market. This has offered flourishing market for the rice milling machinery manufacturers, both the national and international ones.

Furthermore the demographics of the country is such that rice is one of the most sort after food grain in the Indian agriculture. The monsoon and the terrain across the regions of North India, East India and South India supports the rice cultivation of various grades and qualities. However there are few factors such as lack of proper storage and warehousing facilities along with crop failure restraint the market growth.

India Rice Milling Market– Segmentation

The India Rice Milling Market can be segmented in to two key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Equipment – Rice Whitening Machinery, Pre Cleaner Machinery, Paddy Separator Machinery, Length Grader Machinery, and others

Segmentation by Capacity – 1 To 10 Ton, 10 To 20 Ton, and More than 20 Ton

Segmentation by Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

India Rice Milling Market– Overview

Rice milling is the process of removing the husk and bran layer to produce rice. The objective of a rice milling system is to remove the husk and the bran layers from paddy rice to produce whole white rice that are sufficiently milled, free of impurities and reduced number of broken kernels. Milling can be undertaken as a one-step process where the husk and the bran are removed in one pass, a two-step process, where the husk and the bran are removed separately, and brown rice is produced as an intermediate product and a multistage process where rice passes through a number of different operations and machines from paddy to white rice.

The various factors driving the growth of the India rice milling market are increased investment in technology up gradation and modernization of rice mills in India and government supportive policies and schemes.

However, the factors which are expected to restrain the growth of the market are huge initial investment, crop failure and lack of storage and warehousing infrastructure.

Among all types of equipment, the rice whitening machines are expected to contribute the highest towards the growth of the market. This machine is specially designed to remove the bran layer from the kernel without damaging the rice. White rice is produced by removing the bran layer and the germ from the paddy. The whitening effect is carried out by abrasive rollers or friction polishers in the chamber. The amount of bran removed is normally between 8 -10% of the total paddy weight. To reduce the number of broken grains during the whitening process, rice is normally passed through two to four whitening machines connected in series.

