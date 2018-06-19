How Does a Brand Name Generator Work?

Any service or product is defined by a brand. A brand is the voice and the real soul of the product or service and is the first point to latch on to the minds of customers. Brands have a power to help companies engage with audiences on very powerful terms. It is common knowledge that Kleenex, Xerox etc., have become household names and even added to the dictionary!

But how is a brand name coined? Is it some magic that a certain spell is cast and a brand generator spits out the name choices? Is there some scientific method behind all this? These are critical questions raised.

Usually, brand names are coined out of a whim or sometimes, people may specifically engage and brainstorm to get to the right name. The problem with this activity is the limited choices that are encountered and inherent bias in thinking everyone has.

This is where the usefulness of a brand name generator comes in. Name generators have powerful algorithms in the background that combine various names and deliver innovative solutions. By bringing rigour to a defined set of parameters that can be input, they ensure that names that are generated come at a pace that is matched only by the computing power at one’s disposal.

While the above gives a general idea of how name generators work, specifics are hard to give, since each algorithm is unique. Again the permutations and combinations stretch to a huge number and harnessing everything to make sense is what differentiates a good business name generator from a mediocre one.

It is enough to say that this line hold lot of value and promise and as free tools, they have taken our thinking to the next level.