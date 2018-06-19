Bosnia-Herzegovina Retailing Industry 2018 Product Specification, Growth Drivers, Applications and Market Analysis – 2018

Description :
Basic trends that were identified in retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina during the review period included the following: growing average outlet size in both grocery and non-grocery retailing, modern grocery retailers outperforming traditional grocery retailers, non-grocery sales growing more than grocery sales, non-store retailing growing more than store-based retailing, internet retailing growing most within retailing overall. During this period, overall retail sales continued to record growth, as…
Euromonitor International’s Retailing in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content
Key Trends in Retailing Are Stable Throughout the Review Period
Crisis at Agrokor Is Trickling Down the Value Chain, Affecting the Performance of Retailing in Bosnia-herzegovina
Domestic Retailers Turning the Tables on Internationals in Bosnia-herzegovina
Internet Retailing Developing Into A Dominant Channel Within Non-store Retailing
Although Further Consolidation Is Possible, Independent Players Could Fill the Gaps Left by Big Companies Focusing on Quantity Over Quality
Operating Environment
Informal Retailing
Opening Hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2017
Physical Retail Landscape
Cash and Carry
Table 1 Cash and Carry Sales: Value 2012-2017
Seasonality
Payments and Delivery
Emerging Business Models
Market Data
Table 2 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 6 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017
Table 7 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017
Table 8 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017
Table 9 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 10 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017
Table 11 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017
Table 12 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017
Table 13 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017
Table 14 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2014-2017
Table 15 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017
Table 16 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2014-2017
Table 17 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2017-2022
Table 18 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 19 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2017-2022
Table 20 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 21 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2017-2022
Table 22 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2017-2022
Table 23 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2017-2022
Table 24 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Modern Grocery Retailers To Focus on Fresh Produce/baked Goods and the Application of Modern Technologies
Convenience Stores To Make A Comeback
Chains Dominate Forecourt Retailing
Competitive Landscape
Handling the Agrokor Crisis
Agrokor Issue Slows the Overall Performance
Bingo Attacking Konzum’s Customer Base
Channel Data
Continued…….
