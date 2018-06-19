Biscuits Market Share, Demand, Growth, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Research Report, 2022

Market Overview:

Advancement in raw material processing technology along with innovation in flavors across the globe is supporting the market growth. Many biscuit manufacturers are focusing on development of innovative technologies to do efficient and economical biscuit manufacturing at large scale. The use of advanced technologies in biscuit industry is playing key role to fulfil increasing demand of biscuit from all regions of the world. The countries which are Key market of biscuit such as India, China, U.S. and Canada are working to make export and import process of biscuit more liberal.

Increasing importance of healthy snacks in biscuit category has resulted in higher demand for healthy biscuits which are especially made from oats and millets. In 2017, Mondelēz Malaysia strengthens biscuits category, launches new biscuit in breakfast category, this new offering is meant at strengthening its category leadership in biscuits in Malaysia by diversifying its product offerings and attracting consumers from all age groups. On the other hand, rising awareness for ingredients used in Biscuit and related health hazards has triggered higher demand of healthy biscuits with high quality ingredients. Change in food trends and adoption of various international food forms encouraging biscuit consumption.

Latest Industry Updates:

Jan 2017 Parle eyes bigger bite of premium biscuit segment. The company is aiming to increase its market share in the premium biscuits category to around 20 per cent in 2017-18.

Nov 2017 Ulker is part of Istanbul-based Yildiz Holding bought Belgian chocolate producer Godiva in 2007 for USD 850 million and in 2014 bought Britain’s United Biscuits for USD 2.63 billion and now they are planning to acquire U.K. based firm United Biscuits.

Jan 2017 Britannia to give a boost to Tiger brand, eyes breakfast and premium segments. Biscuit maker Britannia Industries Ltd’s is looking at creating new categories in the premium segment while reviving its popular Tiger brand of biscuits in the value segment.

Jun 2017 India’s Britannia Industries Limited will start to produce its biscuits and bakery products in Nepal as Britannia biscuit brands like Good Day, Bourbon, Digestive, 50-50 and Tiger are popular in the Nepali market.

Competitive Analysis:

The companies which are involved in R&D activities have launched their products from past few years. In India, Patanjali had launched more number of new products Launching new products helped these companies to differentiate their product line from their competitors. Most of the product launched by these companies are healthy Biscuit which have unique taste. Majority of the players in the Biscuit market are concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of supply, however biscuit is in more demand in the Asia and North America region. To get edge over competitors, the companies are more focused on research and development activities to launch new products.

The key players profiled in Biscuits Market are as Parle (India), Britannia (India), Cadbury (U.K.), CEEMEA (U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Burton’s Foods Ltd. (U.K.), Lotus Bakeries NV (Belgium), United Biscuits (U.K.), Walkers Shortbread Ltd (U.K.) and Kellogg Co (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the market in the year 2016 followed by North America share. India, China and Australia are major biscuit market in the Asia-Pacific region. Presence of various agro-climatic zones and government support various biscuit production in this region. U.K. and Germany are major biscuit market in the Europe region. Strong potential of biscuit production and consumption cookies biscuit market growth the most among the various regions in the world. Increasing investment by key players like Kraft Foods in South American countries especially in Brazil is influencing the market growth in that particular region.

Key Findings:

Secondary data reveals that the sweet biscuits exports is projected to grow more than 2% annually post the year 2022

The top 5 exporters of sweet biscuits are Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, U.K., Mexico and Canada