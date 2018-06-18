Mexico Luxury Goods Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :
Despite challenging economic circumstances, manufacturers of luxury brands focus their efforts on Mexico, and it is considered the most favourable country for this in Latin America. Experiential categories such as luxury cars showed strong growth driven by financial plans available to middle-income consumers, such as interest-free payments or leasing. Millennials contributed to the solid performance of categories like super premium beauty and personal care and personal accessories.
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change
Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264377-luxury-goods-in-mexico
Product coverage: Non-Store Luxury Goods, Store-based Luxury Goods.
Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1264377-luxury-goods-in-mexico
Table Of Content
Mexico Represents An Attractive Market for Luxury Goods Manufacturers
Luxury Consumer Base Continues To Grow
Key Iconic Brands Maintain A Solid Performance
Luxury Players Strengthen Their Brands’ Retail Presence in Mexico
Experiential Luxury Goods Will Continue To Drive Growth
Market Indicators
Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Sales Grow on the Back of Middle-class Access To Luxury Goods
Local Purchases Continue To Grow
Managing Influencers Will Become An Essential Part of the Media Strategy
Competitive Landscape
Mexicans Traditionally Prefer Well-known Brands
Famous Clothing Lines Bet on Mexico
Luxury Brand Producers Pursue Corporate Responsibility
Category Data
Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016
Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Middle-income Consumers Increase Wine Consumption
Ultra Premium Tequila and Luxury Whiskies Drive Category Growth
Trend for Millennials To Enjoy Champagne When Clubbing
Competitive Landscape
Luxury Tequila Options Increasing
Unique Packaging Promotes Luxury and Exclusivity
Category Data
Table 17 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 18 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2012-2016
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2013-2016
Table 21 Distribution of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Attractive Pricing and Finance Plans Boost Sales of Luxury Cars
Millennials Are Responsible for Almost Half of Luxury Car Sales
Leasing Increases Access To Luxury Cars
Competitive Landscape
Well-known Brands Lead in Sales of Luxury Cars
Top Tier Luxury Cars Also Show A Strong Performance
Nissan Launches Its Exclusive Model Gt-r, “godzilla”
Category Data
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
http://www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)