Maryland HVAC Contractors Discuss Ductless Mini-Split AC Systems

Gaithersburg, Maryland (webnewswire) June 18, 2018 – The Maryland HVAC contractors at Presidential Heat and Air recently published a blog post explaining the many reasons homeowners might consider installing a ductless mini-split air conditioning system. A traditional AC system uses a compressor and condenser unit installed outside outside the house to move cooled air through a duct system and into the house. A ductless mini-split AC system, however, connects this outdoor unit to the AC system inside with a conduit that contains a power supply, pipes that carry the coolant, and a drain for excess moisture.

Homeowners with older buildings who are seeking ease and flexibility should consider a ductless mini-split AC system. They are are ideal for homes that do not have ducts for heating and cooling the house, making them an attractive option for people who reside in older buildings, which typically lack duct work. In addition, they do not take up a significant amount of space and are easy to install. Cooling units can be installed in any room with access to a power source, allowing unprecedented flexibility and the ability to only cool the rooms that need cold air the most. Ductless mini-split AC systems have low-profile units and only require a three-inch opening in the walls for installation, ensuring that the units stay discreet and cause minimal damage to the building. Finally, ductless systems typically require less power and are therefore cheaper than traditional units.

Homeowners who would prefer a different option have several. Portable AC units allow individual rooms to be cooled, similar to a ductless system, but require close access to a widow through which hot air can be filtered. Window units, which also require an open window, are an unobtrusive option that can easily blend in with their surroundings.

Presidential Heating and Air has more than 30 years of experience in comprehensive HVAC services and can help you decide whether a ductless mini-split AC system is right for you. The company performs inspections, installation, maintenance, and repair services for a variety of systems, including ductless AC units, heating units, geothermal systems, and ductwork, and also works with humidifiers and furnaces.

