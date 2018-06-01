Summer Camp in Dwarka Offers Best Courses to Improve the Skills and Mental Ability of the Children

The summer holidays is the best time for the children to find some time for other activities other than studies. Along with enjoying their holidays they can spend some 3 to 4 hours’ time in learning new things that would surely help to improve their skills and logical thinking that would be very much useful for their studies. The summer camp in Dwarka by Scholars Point is conducting classes for the age group of 3 to 14 years children in different activities as fun and learning camp. The summer camp comes up with activities like Sudoku, picture Sudoku, handwriting classes, word search and writing, drawing and colouring, abacus classes, vedic maths, interactive mind cooling games, dance and music , computer masti and learning science with experiments that are quite fun and interesting for the children to learn new things without any stress during their holidays.

The summer camp courses are very carefully designed to improve the logical thinking and mental ability of the child along with bringing out their innate talent and other skills in them. The junior kids would surely love drawing and colouring that improves their creativity and hand and eye coordination while the handwriting classes are useful for all the kids to improve their writing that would help to create that first impression about them to the teacher. The Sudoku and picture Sudoku for classes 2 to 3 would improve their logical thinking capabilities and boost their mental ability. The vedic maths and abacus classes are very much useful for all the children to improve their mathematical techniques and excel in the subject. These vedic and abacus classes improves the numerical memory and logical thinking of the children along with helping them to do the calculations mentally without the necessity of paper and pen.

The summer camp activities from Scholars Point are taught by experts in the subjects who can understand children and teach them accordingly to enhance their skills and inner talent in the respective course. The courses are offered for 3 hours a day and the fees are quite nominal and economical for anyone to take advantage of the classes and improve their skills and techniques in different areas of learning. The centre also provides pickup and drop facility so that parents can send their children without any hassles. For other details and registration regarding the summer camp in Dwarka one call them on phone and book their slot.

Scholars point is offering summer camp activities in Dwarka for the kids from 3 to 14 years of age group. We conduct so many activities such as a handwriting improvement class, Mental maths, Mind games, Abacus and many more dances and games for toddlers at reasonable prices. Our classes are starting from 21st May 2018 at Ramphal Chowk, Dwarka. For more details about summer camp in dwarka, please do visit at http://scholarspoint.net.in/blog-post.php?id=23&pid=1

