Sodium bicarbonate Market Top Key Players Supply Demand Plans Share Size and Forecast till 2022

Sodium Bicarbonate Market:

Industry Overview:

Global Sodium bicarbonate has chemical formula NaHCO3 also known as, bicarbonate of soda, sodium hydrogen carbonate, cooking soda, Natrium Bicarbonicum, and Natrium Hydrocarbonicum. Sodium bicarbonate is a white crystal solid and powder, odorless, with minor alkali taste. Generally sodium bicarbonate produced from soda ash.

Sodium bicarbonate is basically used as a source of carbon dioxide in processes of bread baking, producing carbonated beverages and artificial mineral water, as a component of fire extinguishing agents, medicinal compounds and in others chemical raw materials.

Global Sodium bicarbonate market growth. The growing food & beverage industry including the demand of fast food due to rapid urbanization on account of developing domestic as well as industrial particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America has boosted the global sodium bicarbonate market over the forecasted period.

Industry Segmentation:

Global Sodium bicarbonate market is majorly segmented on the basis of application, end users and region. Based on application of sodium bicarbonate the market is segmented into medical, soap & detergents, baking powder, animal feed, chemical raw material, agrochemical, fire-extinguishing agent, and others. Based on end user the market segmented into pharmaceutical, personal care, textile industry, food & beverages, chemical industry, agriculture and others.

Industry Influence:

Data integration and capabilities are analysed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of sodium bicarbonate market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of sodium bicarbonate market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2022 is well explained.

Industry Key Players:

Tata Chemicals Ltd. (India),

Solvay S.A. Chemicals Company (Europe),

Church & Dwight, Inc. (USA),

FMC Corporation. (US),

Blue Bird Foods India Pvt. Ltd. (India),

Tosoh Corporation (japan),

Asahi glass co. ltd (Japan).

