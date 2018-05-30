Bill Clinton School Students – shining bright with 100% results in Class 10th, CBSE Board Exams

Bill Clinton School, VGCF, Class X results are 100% declared by CBSE Board. Out of 44 Students 43 of them have scored First division and 16 Students have scored Distinction. The excellent performance by Students has made the Institution proud and has motivated Students and Staff to perform better in the future.

The Bill Clinton School authorities had congratulated the Students for achieving good score in Class X results. They also congratulated their Parents and Teachers, who acted as a Potter in Shaping the Future of the Students and shared their pleasure. The Students had worked hard and were consistent throughout the year. They had never counted the number of hours they had studied and Teachers and Parents had never pressurized them.

Mr. A. D. Sharma, Chairman, Bill Clinton School, said, “Hard work and dedication is the only mantra in the journey to success. Being passionate and the willingness to work hard, can only achieve success in life. Our Students have proved that and we are very happy and proud to see the results of Class X Students and wish them good luck for their bright future.”

Mr. Sharma added, “I take this opportunity to also thank my dedicated staff of the schools whose commitment has helped students achieve their goals President at Ramrati Education Complex at Rampur, Principal Bill Clinton School and the dedicated Teachers have done remarkable job in achieving this result.”

About Vinod Gupta Charitable Foundation

Vinod Gupta Charitable Foundation, (VGCF) is an amalgam of devoted hands and strong minds for providing outstanding quality education to the next generation. The overarching aim of the foundation is to empower women and girls of marginalized groups through sustainable initiatives in the field of education, which will enable them to be economically and socially secure. It was started as a society under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1960 in Delhi on 4th July, 1997. The foundation is first in introducing non-technical education in IIT, Kharagpur. Vinod Gupta School of Management and Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law are such significant projects set up by the foundation in IIT, Kharagpur. Besides this, many educational institutions were established and run through charity activities of the foundation. While Ramrati Education Complex at Rampur Maniharan in Saharanpur Dist is run by the foundation itself, Dr Giri Lal Gupta School for Public Health and Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma Institute of Democracy in the campus of Lucknow University were established by the foundation and subsequently handed over to the university.

The foundation is named after its founder Mr Vinod Gupta, an NRI and now a well established entrepreneur in United States of America. He was born on 4th July, 1946 in Rampur Maniharan, Uttar Pradesh and after completing his B tech from IIT, Kharagpur, he left for America to pursue his higher education and then permanently settled there. The Board of Governors of the foundation comprises of eminent people. The Chairman, Mr Ashutosh Dayal Sharma is the Chairman of Quest V.C Pvt Ltd and son of former President of India Dr Shanker Dayal Sharma, and Mr BK Goswami, Member Board of Governors and its first Chairman, is a Retd IAS and former Chief Advisor to Govt of UP and J&K.