Ammonia Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Study on Ammonia Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Ammonia Market by product form (powder, gas, liquid), application (textile, pharmaceuticals, refrigerants, fertilizers) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Ammonia over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Ammonia Market which includes company profiling of Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Rashtriya Chemicals &Fertilisers Ltd., Huaqiang Chemical Group, PotashCorp, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., BASF SE, and Yara International.According to report the global ammonia market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global ammonia market covers segments such as product form, and application. The product Form segments include powder, gas and liquid. On the basis of application the ammonia market is segmented as textile, pharmaceuticals, refrigerants, fertilizers, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ammonia market such as, Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Rashtriya Chemicals &Fertilisers Ltd., Huaqiang Chemical Group, PotashCorp, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., BASF SE, and Yara International.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global ammonia market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of ammonia market.Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the ammonia market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the ammonia market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Ammonia Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Ammonia Market

4. Global Ammonia Market by Product Form 2017 – 2023

4.1 Powder

4.2 Gas

4.3 Liquid

5. Global Ammonia Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Textile

5.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Refrigerants

5.4 Fertilizers

5.5 Others

6. Global Ammonia Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ammonia Market by Product Form

6.1.2 North America Ammonia Market by Application

6.1.3 North America Ammonia Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Ammonia Market by Product Form

6.2.2 Europe Ammonia Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe Ammonia Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market by Product Form

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Ammonia Market by Product Form

6.4.2 RoW Ammonia Market by Application

6.4.3 RoW Ammonia Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chem

7.2 China National Petroleum Corporation

7.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

7.4 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.

7.5 Huaqiang Chemical Group

7.6 PotashCorp

7.7 CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

7.8 BASF SE

7.9 Yara International

