Find Homes For Rent In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Finding an ideal rental home can be a challenging process. However, Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc. makes it easy for their clients by bringing all rental homes that are available in Killeen, TX to a single place. Their search tools make it convenient to look for properties that fit your criteria.

It is one of the leading property management and rental companies. They provide an extensive database of rental homes for their clients to choose from. Being a family-owned business, the owners help people throughout the renting process. They offer townhomes, condominiums, single-family homes, duplexes, and apartments.

Rental Homes Policies

• Pet policy is listed on the rental homes. Homes that allow pets do not allow Pitbulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers or Chows, and also have a 2-pet maximum policy. Renter must pay $300 pet deposit, which is refunded at the end of the lease, provided there was no pet-related damage.

• Income-requirement is 3 times rental amount.

• Roommate policy requires approval of property owner to include a roommate on your lease.

• Entire process of signing lease can be completed online through e-lease.

Why Choose Them

• They are a long-established rental and property management company with years of experience in the real estate.

• They are committed to provide personalized attention to each renter, which makes the process of looking for a rental home a smooth one.

• Offers real-estate expertise to ensure that you get best deals and choices for rental homes.

• Hassle-free application process with competitive application fee.

For more information about rental homes offered by Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc. in Killeen, TX, contact (254) 699-7003 or visit them at 1020 W Jasper Drive, Killeen, TX 76542. You can also log on to their website http://www.lonestarrealty.net