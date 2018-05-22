Force Sensor Market & Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape Analysis Reports

Market Highlights:

The Force sensor is used in various industrial applications especially in the process industries and manufacturing industries. It is utilized in traffic engineering such as rail monitoring, process monitoring, process control, medical science and biomechanics and also used for testing purposes. Force sensor is a type of sensing resistor by which the resistance fluctuates when an external force, pressure or mechanical stress is applied. Thus, the force sensors are also called as Force Sensing Resistor sensor. The FSR are sensors allow to help in determining the weight and physical pressure.

They are very convenient and cost-efficient device. The FSRs are manufactured on the basis of piezoresistive principles which offer low manufacturing cost, which are extensively used in medical equipment. Additionally, surging demand for force sensor for automated robots where force control are required for safety and comfort in human or robot interactions especially for medical robotics applications are expected to drive the growth of the force sensor market over the forecast period.

Major Key Players

Tekscan Inc. (U.S.),

Sensata Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Spectris PLC (U.K.),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland),

Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.),

ATI Industrial Automation Inc. (U.S.),

General Electric (U.S.),

Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG (Germany), among others, are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Force Sensor market.

The Force Sensor Market is growing rapidly over 6% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 2.95 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global Force Sensor market with the largest market share in the region. China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, India are the leading countries in the region. This is attributed to rapid development in the industrial and manufacturing sector. Furthermore, North America is anticipated to have a substantial growth region. The U.S and Canada are leading countries in the region. The robust manufacturing infrastructure in the region is expected to drive the force sensor over the review period.

Segmentation

The force sensor market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and vertical. The vertical segment is bifurcated into aerospace & defense, manufacturing, medical & pharmaceuticals, agriculture, printing & packaging, industrial, automotive and others. Out of which automotive segment holds the largest market share of force sensor market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for sensors per vehicle. Rising fuel efficiency standards is another factor responsible for fueling the growth of force sensor market.

