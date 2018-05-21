Leather Jewellery Box Market to Register a Stout Growth by 2027

Global Leather Jewellery Box – Market Overview:

In last few decades, the global packaging industry has been representing a tremendous growth for packaging manufacturers, as launch of new packaging solutions propels the growth of the packaging industry. Manufacturers are also offering the facility of customization to enhance the consumer base and fulfil the requirement of the customer. Keeping in mind the competitive edge, packaging product manufacturers are introducing innovative and aesthetic looks products to boost our customer base. Packaging is not used only for protecting the product from damage but also helps in branding of that product. While making the purchasing decision of jewellery, with the quality of the product packaging of that product also plays a vital role in decision making process. The demand for the leather jewellery box is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Global Leather Jewellery Box – Market Dynamics:

The global market for leather jewellery box is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to several reasons. One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of the global leather jewellery box market is that consumers are inclining towards purchasing jewellery products, for carrying jewellery products leather box is considered best packaging solutions. Another factor contributing towards the growth of the global leather jewellery box market is the change in lifestyle pattern. Furthermore, many jewellery companies are launching their products in a local and international market where branding is entirely dependent on the quality of the product along with the packaging of the product.

Despite the positive outlook, there might be several reasons that might hinder the growth of the global leather jewellery box market. First is the lack of proper sales network, and growing penetration of online sales hampers the growth of the leather jewellery box market. Moreover, the low cost of alternative packaging solutions such as glass box, wooden box, etc., is also a considerable factor which affects the growth of the global leather jewellery box market.

Global Leather Jewellery Box – Market Segmentation:

Global leather jewellery box market is segmented on the basis of capacity and by distribution channel.

By capacity type, global leather jewellery box market is segmented into –

Small/Slim jewellery box

Medium jewellery box

Large jewellery box

Huge jewellery box

By distributor channel, global leather jewellery box market is segmented into –

Online retail

Offline retail

Global Leather Jewellery Box Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global leather jewellery box market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among these markets, Western European leather jewellery box market is expected to be the largest producer in terms of volume and value because of growing standard of living and increasing fashion sense. India and China are expected to witness significant growth in market share due to the rise in the retail packaging sector in these countries. China is anticipated to be the largest producer and exporter of leather jewellery box whereas countries in Europe and North America have considerable demand for leather jewellery box. Europe is expected to have a significant share in leather jewellery box market. Asia Pacific and North America have the largest regional market for leather jewellery box, owing to high demand from customers.

Global Leather Jewellery Box Market- Major Players:

Few of the major players identified across the globe in the leather jewellery box market are Floriani, Sacher & Co. GmbH, F.S.D GROUP CO.LTD, Jialian Package Products Co., Ltd., Keep Promise Packaging Industrial Co., Ltd, HengYuan Printing Packaging Limited, Jeweller’s Box Company etc.