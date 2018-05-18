Potash Ore Market Business Report Application Overview Size Share Trend and Forecast To 2023

Industry Overview:

The Global Potash Ore Market has seen a potential growth and expected to rise as the growth of fertilizer industry in the recent years. The rising demand and consumption of food will drive the fertilizer industry thereby; the demand is expected to increase for potash ores. North America and Europe are considered as the major market and consumer for organic food. Additionally, rising concern over hygienic food, increasing disposable income, and growing population are the driving factor which has captured the global potash ore market. Along with this, huge population is concerning about healthy food which is one of the major trends in the market.

This Potash Ore Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Industry Key Players:

EuroChem (Switzerland),

Intrepid Potash Inc. (U.S.),

Uralkali (Russia),

Mining Associates (India),

Nutrien Ltd (Canada),

JSC Belaruskali (Belarus),

K+S KALI GmbH (Germany),

ICL (Israel),

Kore Potash Limited (Australia),

Encanto Potash Corp. (EPO) (Canada).

Industry Trends Analysis:

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of potash ore market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of potash ore market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 is well explained.

Regional Analysis:



Geographically, North America is considered as the largest market for organic food, where in Canada is the biggest market followed by the US. By 2011, Canada had a production capacity of 11.2 million tones. The US is also considered as the largest consumer of potash ore. Potash ore is a major fertilizer in agriculture, therefore in the European countries such as United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland and others, where the available arable land is more compared to other regions. However, this factor has anticipated the European market. As of now, China and India is the world’s largest consumer of potash ores due to the large arable land, huge population growth, and large employment is depended in agriculture.

