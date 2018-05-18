Global Game API Market Overview, Top Key Players and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

NetEnt is one of the prominent company in game API market. It has developed an API known as Extend that is a powerful API that represent a large amount of real-time player-generated data, which can be used to deliver a one-of-a-kind gaming experience. It’s about using the events inside the game to enhance what goes on outside the game. It offers a more personalized player experience with the possibility to increase player lifetime value. Microsoft Corporation is a major player in API market. It has developed different APIs map; one of them being Bing Maps V8 control which is one of the most universal mapping controls available. Not only is it supported on standard PC & Mac browsers, but it is also supported on many mobile platforms. This maps API is ideal for web-based applications with support for javascript and typescript.

North America region is the leading player in the game API market owing to the presence of major market players in the region. The advanced technology implementation in gaming industry by enterprises is boosting the market in the region. The factors contributing towards the growth of game API market in the region is the adoption of micro service architecture and implementation of advanced application development methodology is one of the significant reason fuelling the market in the region. Asia-Pacific region to grow significantly in the Game API market by the forecast period. Apart from it the rising demand from citizens is aiding the market in the region.

The Game API market is segmented on the basis of type and operating system. By type it is segmented into identity management, maps & location and voice or speech. API is commonly used while building gaming application and others as APIs are able to communicate to application components and offer a flexible delivery of services and information.

The major growth driver of Game API Market includes growing demand for technologically upgraded services, growing expansion of professional and managed services and increasing awareness about cost-effective services and others. The factors contributing to the growth of the API in gaming market are the use of micro architecture design and developing compact and comfortable API gaming software, increasing demand for latest technologies in the gaming industry, rise in disposable income and constant innovation by manufacturers. However, factors such as lack of awareness about the technology, limitations of hardware and software among the virtual reality devices and compatibility issues are hindering the growth of the game API market.

The game API market is expected to grow at approximately USD 2.2 Billion by 2023, at 6% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4209

Major Key Players:

NetEnt (Sweden)

Cake Network (Netherland)

Neteller (England)

Matrix Games (England)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Google (U.S.)

Apigee Corp. (U.S.)

Com, Inc. (U.S.)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Tibco Software Inc. (U.S.)

Segments:

Game API market for segment on the basis of type and operating system.

Game API Market by Type:

Identity Management

Maps & Location

Voice/Speech

Others

Game API Market by Operating System:

Windows

iOS

Android

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/game-api-market-4209

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com