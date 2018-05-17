Venture Catalysts to organize ‘Build for Million Users! ,a special event for early-stage tech start-ups to demonstrate their products to experienced product managers

o help start-ups get a head-start with developing a scalable product and target user/revenue growth

Mumbai, May 17, 2018: Highlighting its continued efforts to encourage innovation in the country’s start-up ecosystem, India’s first and largest integrated incubatorVenture Catalysts is all set to organize an event called ‘Build for Million Users!’ The event will enable early-stage tech start-ups to connect with, pitch their products to, and get feedback from product managers of leading consumer start-ups, apps, and large established brands. The ‘Build for Million Users!’ event will be held on Friday, May 18, 2018, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Venture Catalysts’ co-working spaceInnoWorks in Andheri, Mumbai.

Five curated start-ups will present their product demos to five leading product managers. Each demo will run for five minutes, followed by a 10-minute Q&A round. During the Q&A, the product managers will offer feedback, advice, and actionable inputs for each startup on how they can enhance their respective products to meet specific objectives. The panel of product managers helming the demo will represent leading start-ups including BookMyShow; Hotstar, Hungama; Toppr; and Ridlr.

Speaking of the upcoming event, Dr.Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder & President, Venture Catalysts, said, “A good product that easily finds users and is used repeatedly is what makes a start-up truly successful. The art of building a great product that customers love is something that any start-up which dreams of a million users must master. This event will help these start-ups get the head-start they need to achieve this goal through insights on what customers want and learn to build a scalable product from some of the most influential product managers in the country.”

Having established itself as a premier incubator of tech innovation within the Indian start-up ecosystem, Venture Catalysts has been ramping up its pan-India presence with strategic geographical expansion into key geographies, as well as multiple start-ups focused events. It aims to uncover the latent innovation and business acumen that entrepreneurs across the country harbor by offering end-to-end and holistic support and envisions nurturing and building a country-wide network of start-ups, investors, enablers, and growth facilitators. The latest event is aligned with its long-term vision of building a well-integrated, vibrant, and robust start-up support ecosystem across India.

For more information : For more details please find this link – https://medium.com/@innoworks/build-for-million-users-2181fce33492,