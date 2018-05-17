Unified Network Management Market Research Report for 2018 set to Grow according To Forecasts

Market Scenario:

Unified network management is the management of both wired and wireless networks through a single interface. The unified network functions consists of functions such as exception handling, provisioning, planning, arranging, monitoring and reporting. An industry trend is observed towards unified networking as a way to deal with an increasingly mobile workforce accessing corporate networks remotely through a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets, notebook and desktop computers.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2412

The unified network management market is showing rapid growth in the near future. The demand for advanced analytical tools and analytics applications is increasing rapidly. The ability to provide better cyber security and advanced analytics are the main factors driving the unified network management market.

Unified network management provides many solutions namely network traffic management, network monitoring management, network security management, network application management, configuration and server management. These solutions benefits organizations for handling the ever increasing data traffic and provides better security. The Unified network management can be differentiated depending on the cloud and on-premise deployment. The study indicates that the rise in adoption of cloud services has increased the demand for cloud based unified network management.

The global Network Management Market is expected to grow at USD 13 Billion by 2022, at 17% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Juniper Networks (U.S.)

Lcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.)

Bradford Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Allot Communication (U.S.)

Sandvine Inc. (Canada)

Tibco Software (U.S.)

Segments:

Unified network management is market is segmented on the basis of type, solution, services, deployment, organization size and end-user.

Unified network management market by Type:

Wired Network Management

Wireless Network Management

Unified network management market by deployment:

Cloud

On premise

Unified network management market by organization size:

Enterprise

Small and Medium business

Unified network management market by end-user:

Communication service provider (CSP)

Cloud service provider

BFSI

Managed service providers

Healthcare

Government

Media and entertainment

Unified network management market by service:

Training and Support

Consulting

Managed and Integration service

Unified network management market by solution:

Network Traffic Management

Network Monitoring Management

Network Security Management

Network Application Management

Configuration and Server Management

Get Completed Full Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/unified-network-management-market-2412

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Unified network management is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is dominating the Unified network management market owing to the high implementation of network solutions. The Unified network management market shows a steady and considerable growth in Europe.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the Unified network management market over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing advancements in mobility and cloud adoption. It is also observed that many countries are adopting unified networking solutions to optimally utilize their networking plans to enhance customer relations as well as employee productivity.

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Unified network management solution providers

Unified network management service providers

Internet service providers

Unified network management cloud service providers

Unified network management platform providers

Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Unified Network Management Market, By Type

Table 2 Unified Network Management Market, By Service

Table 3 Unified Network Management Market, By Deployment Type

Table 4 Unified Network Management Market, By Solution

Table 5 Unified Network Management Market, By End-User

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Network Solution

Figure 2 Unified Network Management Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Unified Network Management Market: By Service (%)

Figure 4 Unified Network Management Market: By Deployment Type (%)

Figure 5 Unified Network Management Market: By Solution (%)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com