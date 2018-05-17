Stuhrling Original Classic Winchester Tempest II Automatic 571.3345K54 Mens Watch: The Winchester Tempest Sturdy

The Stuhrling Original Classic Winchester Tempest II Automatic 571.3345K54 Mens Watch bears an unmistakable pedigree; it’s what absolute craftsmanship grants it. The asking price of the Tempest is thus, much higher than other mechanical automatics in Stuhrling’s list. But here, it appears with a much lesser price tag. Grabbing a marvel is always best the unexpected way!

The Stuhrling Original Classic Winchester Tempest II Automatic 571.3345K54 Mens Watch ha a good enough number of reasons to be your primary choice. This particular watch packs a few punches under its hood; something quite a few other watches simply lack, which outshines their pedigree quite a bit, if not drastically. One is definitely the exciting, deep-set dial and its arrangements, each of which has a definite story to tell. No; it’s better that you read from them!

Owning the Stuhrling Original Classic Winchester Tempest II Automatic 571.3345K54 Mens Watch is like wearing a dazzling, ancient space-tool right on your wrist! It makes the watch unlike many other premium watches in affordable luxury. No, it’s not a legendary Swiss watch out there; the Stuhrling Original Classic Winchester Tempest II Automatic 571.3345K54 Mens Watch, as a matter of fact, is one of those that add to the horizon despite belonging to the entry- and mid- level of the horological world.

A large number of people called it a meteorite dial and the Stuhrling Original Classic Winchester Tempest II Automatic 571.3345K54 Mens Watch owes all those functional decorative to a Chinese movement with interesting technical features. The Caliber ST-91015 is an automatic skeletonized twin barrel movement with a full balance bridge; a lightly decorated, Damier finished rotor with the brand’s signature etched into it. Blued steel screws hold its back- and pillar-plates. The Caliber ST-91015 has 22-jewels and beats at 21,600 V.P.H.

All those mechanisms together present a dual time watch with a Sun/Moon-rise indicator and a regular time indicator. It is operated through the push/pull; fluted onion-style crown. It’s almost a bare-bones design that makes the Stuhrling Original Mens Watches an incredible timepiece at its own right! It is quite breathtaking to look at and that’s not just because it shows much of its inner workings! The Stuhrling Original Classic Winchester Tempest II Automatic 571.3345K54 Mens Watch is a very effective accessory if making an impression is what you are after!

As far as the strap goes, the Stuhrling Original Classic Ascot Mens Watch remains consistent with the quality all around; the leather has an attractive finish and fits well. It’s smooth, supple and soft and after wearing a few times, it conforms to the bends and edges of the wrist. Go for it and let it grow on you!