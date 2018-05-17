Solve Family Conflicts with LADR’s Elder Law Mediation

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc.’s elder law mediation service helps families navigate complex concerns involving senior parents or grandparents, resolving disputes amicably.

[LITTLETON, 17/5/2018] – Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. (LADR), a reputable firm based in Colorado, offers elder law mediation services. The firm’s team of experienced lawyers helps families navigate the complex concerns involving grandparents or elderly parents, including health and wealth management.

Navigating Issues that Surround Families

Families with elderly parents or grandparents deal with challenges like dementia, disorders that diminish one’s capacity may leave the family with varied opinions on issues such as guardianship, end-of-life decisions, and wealth management.

In such cases, LADR’s attorney-neutrals can help family members discuss and resolve disputes. Armed with vast knowledge and sufficient practice on elder law, they bring stakeholders together and facilitate conversations in a way that will reduce acrimony as well as repair any damaged relationships.

The firm also handles probate/estate cases. These cases often involve multiple generations and diverse family relationships, with every member having different goals. The team assists the stakeholders in identifying their goals as well as setting realistic outcomes in finding ways to resolve matters.

Amicable Resolution for Various Issues

LADR provides conflict resolution through mediated negotiations. The firm tailors its services to suit any type of dispute, from personal injury and discrimination to employment issues, labor arbitration, family disputes, and more.

Federal agencies also choose the firm to handle issues that require on-site dispute resolution. Its attorneys are also prepared to act as monitors under consent decrees or settlement agreements. In conflict resolution, the team focuses on reaching fair decisions while repairing, building, and enhancing relationships.

About Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc.

Littleton Alternative Dispute Resolution, Inc. (LADR) in downtown Littleton is associated with the law firm of Miller & Steiert, P.C. Since the firm opened in 1959, its team of attorneys has litigated and tried countless disputes that allowed them to witness and understand first-hand the toll litigation takes on all stakeholders. LADR was formed to reduce the gravity of litigation through arbitration and mediation.

