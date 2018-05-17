Meat Snacks Market : The Future of Foodservice: Big Opportunities, Product Innovation and Consumer Taste

The global meat snacks market has been segmented based on meat type, product type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of animal type, the global meat snacks market has been segmented into chicken, pork, beef, lamb, turkey, seafood, and other.

Scope of the Report:

Meat snacks are food products made from animal meat by blending it with other ingredients to attain specific taste and nutrition. The process involves marinating meat in a curing solution and drying it. This process provides a unique flavor and longer shelf life to meat snacks. Changing consumer taste and preferences and inclination toward consumption of convenience food & beverages have increased demand for meat snacks over the years. Meat snacks are considered to be healthy food having significant vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional value. Manufacturers are focused on developing new products to satisfy the changing consumer tastes and preferences.

The global meat snacks market has witnessed rapid changes due to factors such as rise in purchasing power, improvement in the living standard of the population, and rapid urbanization. Demand for meat products is expected to increase during the forecast period due to rise in awareness regarding health among the consumers. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into jerky, sticks, steak, pickled sausages, nuggets, tortilla, chews, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel.

A majority of the consumers prefer meat snacks, as a source of high-protein content, and the low-calorie content is an added advantage for meat snacks, especially in jerky-based products. Due to the abundant availability of c-stores along the road, sales are more concentrated in this channel. Jerky holds around 50% of sales in the product category

Market Segment as follows:

Key Companies

• Jack Link’s

• ConAgra

• Oberto Sausage

• Monogram Foods

• Hormel Foods

• Old Wisconsin

• Jinluo

• Youyou Foods

• Delisi

• Laiyifen

• Huangshanghuang

• Mengdu Sheep

Market by Type

• Jerky

• Meat Sticks

• Pickled Sausages

• Ham Sausages

• Pickled Poultry Meat

• Others

Market by Application

• Convenience Stores

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

• Grocery Stores

• Restaurants

• Others

By Regional Analysis:

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• North America

• Latin America

