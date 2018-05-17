Machine Control System Market is estimated to grow by 14% of CAGR by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future, Machine Control System market is estimated to generate USD 8 billion market revenue by 2023 growing with 14% CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023. Considering the present global machine control systems market scenario, the target market is estimated to have a moderate threat of new entrants, owing to the higher capital-intensive nature of the industry.

The demand for machine control systems is expected to increase in constructions, infrastructure planning, mining and marine. This is expected to lead to insufficiency in supply of components soon as the technology is constantly upgrading. It is expected that new players enter the machine control systems market owing to the growing demand from the end-users.

Major Key Players:

include Leica Geosystems (Switzerland)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Trimble Inc. (U.S.)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

MOBA Mobile Automation AG (Germany)

Andritz Ltd. (Austria)

Belden Inc. (U.S.)

Maximatecc (U.S.)

Schneider Electric (France)

Prolec Ltd. (U.K.)

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share especially in the countries such as India and China majorly due to the rising industrialization and urbanization as well as the increasing construction and transportation activities is propelling the growth of the market in this region..

Segments:

The Global machine control system market has been segmented on the basis of type, equipment, end-users and region. By type, the market has been bifurcated into total stations, gnss, laser scanners, airborne systems, gis collectors.

On the basis of equipment, the market can be segmented as excavators, dozers, graders, loaders, scrappers among others. On the basis of end-users the market can be segmented into construction, mining, agriculture, marine among others. Further, the market has been segmented into four regions which include- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

Study Objectives of Global Machine Control System Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global machine control system market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global machine control system market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, equipment, end-users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Intended Audience:

Machine control system Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

