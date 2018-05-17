Lung Stents Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2024

Study on Lung Stents Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Lung Stents Market by product type (self-expandable, balloon-expandable and non-expandable), end users (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Lung Stents over the period of 2018 to 2024.According to report the global lung stents market was USD 60.5 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 125 million by 2024 grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights:

A tube shaped device that is called as lung stent or tracheobronchial stent is inserted or placed into the airway. This tube is made of silicone, metal or a combination of both that are use to open an airway before or after other therapeutic treatments. These types of tube are used to treat number of chronic lung diseases. They can be temporary or permanent. The acquisition of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by Boston Scientific to provide different new product in intervention pulmonology. Boston Scientific has acquired EndoChoice Holdings a company that manufacturer intervention pulmonology and gastroenterology products. The lung stent help to lower the risk of heart attack because it helps to open the blocked arteries increasing the blood flow to the heart again. The demand for lung stent is increasing due to increasing incidences of lung cancer and growing elderly population worldwide. In addition, the new innovation and technology advancement is driving the growth of this market. 3D printing technology is used to manufacture drug-coated and patient-specific stents. These stents are coated with medicine to stop excess tissue growth. Companies are using innovative technologies to develop advanced stents such as patient-specific. The lack of skilled professionals and high cost of the treatment are the restraining factor of this market. Furthermore, Damage to the blood vessel from the catheter, infection caused while inserting the stent and irregular heartbeats are some of the other factor that may hamper the growth of the market. Lung stent is mostly used in hospital to diagnose the lung cancer at a later stage to open the blockage. The manifestation of manufacturers in North America of stent can also bring abundant of opportunities in this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global lung stents market covers segments such as, product type and end users. On the basis of product type the global lung stents market is categorized into self-expandable, balloon-expandable and non-expandable. On the basis of end users the global lung stents market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global lung stents market such as, Boston Scientific, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., 3M Company, Daikin Industries Ltd, The Chemours Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Solvay SA and E.I. Dupont DE Nemours & Company.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global lung stents market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of lung stents market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the lung stents market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the lung stents market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

