Manhattan Center Offers a World-Class Venue for Major Events and Productions

The Manhattan Center offers event spaces and a full-range of all-inclusive customizable meeting packages for different social functions.

[NEW YORK, 05/16/18]

– Manhattan Center invites clients to hold their special events and productions at its premier event spaces. Home to the popular Grand Ballroom and Hammerstein Ballroom, it can accommodate any function, from galas and fundraisers to product launches and other social events.

Located at 311 West 34th Street in Midtown Manhattan, this NYC events place has been a premier venue for a variety of media, cultural, and entertainment clients, including the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, SONY Records, MTV, CBS, and ESPN.

Its spacious dimensions allow for guests numbering from 400 to 3,500. It also features private salons, dressing rooms, and opera boxes.

New York’s Premier Event Spaces

For the Manhattan Center’s management, one premier event space is not enough. Instead, they offer clients three remarkable event venues in one location: The Hammerstein, The Grand, and The Bank.

The Hammerstein

Built in 1960 by Oscar Hammerstein, the Hammerstein is New York’s top choice for “event planners seeking the spectacular.” With its 75-foot hand-painted ceiling and 3,500-seating capacity, events reach new heights within this popular venue. The ceiling alone features numerous rigging points for sound, production lighting, or set design.

The Grand

Of the state’s most visually stunning event venues, The Grand is a “masterwork of acoustics and a monument to flexibility.” With a 1,200 seating capacity, 5 dressing rooms, and a 63 x 24 ft. salon, it is the perfect event space for fashion shows, concerts, and TV productions.

The Bank

Clients looking for a more intimate space can host events at The Bank. The 46-foot high venue charms guests with original marble details, natural lighting, and a stunning balcony.

Other Services

Apart from furnishing the venue, the Center also takes charge of their clients’ audio-visual and lighting needs. Its team of TV and audio engineers works with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems to ensure seamless management of productions.

The NYC event space also offers catering services for a more memorable event. Clients can take their pick from the Center’s list of preferred catering partners.

About Manhattan Center

Built in 1906, the Manhattan Center is home to the Hammerstein Ballroom and the Grand Ballroom, two of New York City’s most popular performance venues. The renowned multi-purpose facility is well-loved for its richly restored period architecture and natural acoustics. From intimate meetings to grand galas, the Center offers a full range of all-inclusive customizable packages to meet the client’s needs.

For more information, visit their website at http://mc34.com/.