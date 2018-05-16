Farm Tire Market: Global Product Intelligence Study 2023

Study on Farm Tire Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Farm Tire Market by application (combine harvester, tractors, loaders, trailers, sprayer), construction (radial tires, bias tires), end user (aftermarket tires, original equipment tires) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Farm Tire over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global farm tire market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global farm tire market covers segments such as application, construction, and end user. The application segments include combine harvester, tractors, loaders, trailers, and sprayer. On the basis of construction the global farm tire market is categorized into radial tires, and bias tires. Furthermore, on the basis of end user the farm tire market is segmented as aftermarket tires, and original equipment tires.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global farm tire market such as, Continental Group, Titan, Goodyear, Camso, Apollo Tires, Trelleborg Wheel Systems, Bkt Tires, Armour Tyres, Michelin, and Firestone.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global farm tire market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of farm tire market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the farm tire market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the marketshares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the farm tire market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Farm Tire Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global farm tire market

4. Global Farm Tire Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Combine Harvester

4.2 Tractors

4.3 Loaders

4.4 Trailers

4.5 Sprayer

5. Global Farm Tire Market by Construction 2017 – 2023

5.1 Radial Tires

5.2 Bias Tires

6. Global Farm Tire Market by End User 2017 – 2023

6.1 Aftermarket Tires

6.2 Original Equipment Tires

7. Global Farm Tire Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Farm Tire Market by Application

7.1.2 North America Farm Tire Market by Construction

7.1.3 North America Farm Tire Market by End User

7.1.4 North America Farm Tire Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Farm Tire Market by Application

7.2.2 Europe Farm Tire Market by Construction

7.2.3 Europe Farm Tire Market by End User

7.2.4 Europe Farm Tire Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Farm Tire Market by Application

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Farm Tire Market by Construction

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Farm Tire Market by End User

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Farm Tire Market by Country

7.4 Row

7.4.1 Row Farm Tire Market by Application

7.4.2 Row Farm Tire Market by Construction

7.4.3 Row Farm Tire Market by End User

7.4.4 Row Farm Tire Market by Sub-Region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Continental Group

8.2 Titan

8.3 Goodyear

8.4 Camso

8.5 Apollo Tires

8.6 Trelleborg Wheel Systems

8.7 Bkt Tires

8.8 Armour Tyres

8.9 Michelin

8.10 Firestone

