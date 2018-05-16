Eating out Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Eating out Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Eating out Market by outlet type (full service restaurants, fast food and quick service restaurants, coffee and tea shops) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Eating out Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. According to report the global eating out market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segment Covered

The report on global eating out market covers segments such as, outlet type. On the basis of outlet type the global eating out market is categorized into full service restaurants, fast food and quick service restaurants, coffee and tea shops and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global eating out market such as, Yum! Brands, MacDonald’s, Starbucks, Subway, Wendy’s, Restaurants Brand International, The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, Carlson Companies, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Domino’s, Brinker International and Other companies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global eating out market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of eating out market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the eating out market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the eating out market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Eating Out Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Eating Out Market

4. Global Eating Out Market by Outlet Type

4.1. Full Service Restaurants

4.2. Fast Food and Quick Service Restaurants

4.3. Coffee and Tea Shops

4.4. Others

5. Global Eating Out Market by Region 2017-2023

5.1. North America

5.1.1. North America Eating Out Market by Outlet Type

5.1.2. North America Eating Out Market by Country

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Europe Eating Out Market by Outlet Type

5.2.2. Europe Eating Out Market by Country

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Asia-Pacific Eating Out Market by Outlet Type

5.3.2. Asia-Pacific Eating Out Market by Country

5.4. RoW

5.4.1. RoW Eating Out Market by Outlet Type

5.4.2. RoW Eating Out Market by Sub-region

6. Company Covered

6.1. Yum! Brands

6.2. Macdonald’s

6.3. Starbucks

6.4. Subway

6.5. Wendy’s

6.6. Restaurants Brand International

6.7. The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts

6.8. Carlson Companies

6.9. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

6.10. Domino’s

6.11. Brinker International

6.12. Other Companies

