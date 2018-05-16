​​Living Yogi Sri M to launch his book – ‘Shunya’

Well-known spiritual leader and founder of The Satsang Foundation, Sri M will launch his book ‘Shunya’, published by Westland, on Friday, 18th May, 6.30 pm, at India International Centre, New Delhi.

Commencing with a performance by Carnatic Flautist G Raghuraman, the launch will also witness Dr. Karan Singh, former Rajya Sabha MP discussing the book and its inherent philosophy with the author.

Shunya is Sri M’s first work of fiction. It’s the story of Shunya Saami, the zero-man, and his adventurous life. Do witness the launch of one of the most interesting spiritual fiction novels and also get to bask in the wisdom of the Living Yogi Sri M.

Event details:

What- Launch of the book ‘Shunya’- Written by Sri M

When- Friday, May 18th, 6.30 pm

Where- Multipurpose Hall, India International Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi