Prepare For Summer Cooling Costs With An Energy Audit

With the peak of summer just around the corner, homeowners and business owners across the country are looking for ways to decrease their energy usage and lower their utility bills. With record heat forecast with much of the United States this year, many Americans are looking for ways to lower their energy consumption under the intense heat.

At Wortman Central Air in Tulsa, Oklahoma, they’ve partnered with ONG, OG&E and PSO to provide energy saving rebate incentives to homes and businesses looking to make improvements to lower their energy usage. As the only Building Performance Institute Goldstar-Certified contractor in the state of Oklahoma, they’re well equipped to help provide affordable solutions to customers ready to lower their energy costs.

Bob Enochs, owner of Wortman Central Air, said, “People don’t often realize just how much money they waste- literally, throw out the window- just because they haven’t done a few simple things to help their home or business operate more efficiently. In some cases, we’ve been able to provided energy savings that exceeds the cost of any updates in the first year or two. For homeowners and businesses who care about their budget like we do, it’s really a no-brainer.”

“Energy audits are an affordable service that allow homeowners to gain insight to the areas in their home that are poorly insulated or problems within their air conditioning system,” Enochs said. “It doesn’t matter if you have a 100-year home or a brand new construction project, an energy audit is a fantastic way to discover your best path to savings. And, since we partner with all of the major utility companies on rebate incentives, you can really maximize your cost savings in a hurry.”

Diagnosing trouble areas of the home with an energy audit from Wortman Central Air will give customers exact reason their home’s air conditioning isn’t working at a peak energy-efficient performance. There is no guessing what the problem is, a certified technician will provide the exact cause, and offer a solution along with an estimate for repair. Once an issue is corrected, Wortman Central Air will run another energy audit to determine the problem with energy efficiency has been fixed.

Not only will the certified home energy auditor check for areas of the home that isn’t performing as well, but they will also provide useful advice to reducing your monthly utility bills with minor changes in daily/weekly habits. For example, running your air conditioning in the evening is less expensive during the day, so cooling your home overnight, and running fans to circulate air can reduce the energy bills. Easy recommendations for saving money this summer on utility bills can include:

Having an A/C Tune-Up Performed- A more efficient unit will require less energy to run, and simple, routine maintenance is a great way to notice quick savings.

Use an Outdoor Grill More- Oven cooking will heat the home, increasing the workload for air conditioning units. If you have people in your home who love grilled food, they’ll be happier, too.

Use Smart Thermostats- Internet-connected devices have revolutionized how people live, work and play, and using devices like a Nest thermostat is a great way to experience energy savings.

About Wortman Central Air

Wortman Central Air has been providing HVAC services to Tulsa, OK and surrounding areas since 1968. All technicians are NATE certified to ensure best service. Wortman Central Air is the only Building Performance Institute Goldstar Certified HVAC Contractors in Oklahoma. They have received an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau as well as has excellent customer reviews.

Providing exceptional service and quality repairs and installations it is a top priority to keep residents cool in summer and warm in winter. Wortman Central Air works with several types of heating and cooling units including the top brands, Carrier, Bryant, American Standard, and Rheem. They also work together with all utility companies providing rebates on the installation of Energy Star products.

For more information on Wortman Central Air visit the website, https://wortmancentralair.com/ . If you’d like to schedule an energy audit to save money this summer, you may contact Wortman Central Air at 918-584-4721.

