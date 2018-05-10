D&R House of Diamonds Wins Best of Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada (webnewswire) May 7, 2018 – D&R House of Diamonds, Las Vegas’ unique elite private-office jeweler, is proud to announce its receipt of the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Best of Vegas 2017 Gold Award for excellence. Of the magazine’s three award levels, the Gold is the highest.

In bestowing these annual honors, the magazine intends to shine the spotlight on the city’s stand-out businesses. This award recognizes the remarkable success enjoyed by D&R house of Diamonds in serving satisfied Las Vegas customers in a private and professional office setting since its inception in 2013. D&R’s unique concept bypasses the expense of maintaining a traditional showroom, allowing the company to bring its clients the best in diamonds and fashion jewelry at the some of the lowest prices.

Dave Padgett and Richard Shaw, the owners of D&R House of Diamonds, believe that the private office setting in which they meet with clients provides “the perfect bridge” between online jewelry websites and traditional brick-and-mortar jewelry emporia. Buying fine jewelry over the internet can often be a shot in the dark, and at a more traditional jewelry store, high overhead pricing will always go hand in hand. Doing away with the onerous overhead allows D&R House of Diamonds to pass its savings along to the consumer.

The owners’ combined 62 years of jewelry sales experience stands as the basis of D&R’s success, but they also credit the joy of developing personal relationships with each of their clients. Because they see potential clients on an appointment-only basis, they can give each client the private and in-depth attention that relieves the pressure and helps them in their selection of the perfect jewelry gift.

Another major reason for D&R’s success rests in the close relationships maintained by its owners with some of the largest diamond wholesalers around the world. The sustained nature of these contacts gives them the ability to bring their clients the finest in diamonds and quality jewelry while enabling them to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars on each of their purchases. Their receipt of the Best of 2017 Gold Award serves as affirmation of their success in this endeavor. Dave Padgett and Richard Shaw are honored to have been chosen as recipients of this coveted honor.

Founded in 2013, D&R House of Diamonds specializes in selling fine jewelry at reasonable prices to clients in and around the Las Vegas area. Its extensive offerings range from loose diamonds and engagement rings to fashion jewelry, watches and custom-designed pieces. Repairs are also obtainable.

Dave Padgett and Richard Shaw, the owners of D&R House of Diamonds, take pride in maintaining close relationships with the largest jewelry retailers around the world.

D&R House of Diamonds

1980 Festival Plaza Dr., #440

Las Vegas, NV 89135

Phone: 702-758-3421

