SmartTOP additional convertible top control for Ford Mustang Convertible now available

Las Vegas, Nevada – May 9, 2018

The company Mods4cars is now offering its retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control for the 6th generation Ford Mustang Cabriolet. “We are pleased to now also offer a smart convertible top solution for the Ford Mustang Convertible,” said PR spokesman Sven Tornow. SmartTOP modules are additionally installed into the vehicle to make the usability of the convertible top more comfortable.

After installation, the Mustang driver is able to open and close their convertible top while driving at a speed of up to 50 km/h with One-Touch. All you need to do is tap the interior button. The top movement is then carried out automatically. “This way the driver has both hands on the steering wheel faster,” explains Sven Tornow.

In addition to this main function, the SmartTOP also has other clever features: You can configure it so that the top opens automatically after unlocking, without having to press additional buttons. Furthermore, it is possible, when starting the vehicle, for Sport Mode to automatically activate. Also starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt the current top movement.

All functions can be programmed according to personal wishes. Among other things, you can gradually select the speed at which the top movement can be carried out while driving. Thanks to an USB port attached to the module, configuration can easily be done via a PC/Mac. In addition, the USB port allows software updates and feature enhancements to be uploaded, which Mods4cars provides, free of charge.

For easy installation, the SmartTOP module comes with a plug-and-play adapter set. The specially developed adapter set has connectors in OEM quality and ensures a simple connection between vehicle electronics and SmartTOP module. No cables need to be cut through, therefore, a residue-free removal is possible at any time.

Since 2001, the company Mods4cars has been producing its SmartTOP additional top controls. From Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen to Volvo. All popular convertible and roadster models are supported.

The SmartTOP comfort control for the Ford Mustang Convertible is available for 249.00 euro + tax.

A product video can be viewed here:

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###