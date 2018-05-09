PokerLion.com Comes With Some More Exciting Offers For The Indian Players

09th May, Kolkata,West Bengal,India : In India now every day some new online poker gaming site are being launched. Actually play poker online being very much popular among the Indian players for the last 2-3 years. In 2016 online poker gaming industry was estimated near about USD120 millions in India. And now its over USD150 Million. So it is very much common that, people will attract to this huge market. World Wide famous brand like PokerStars are now competing in Indian Poker market with Indian online poker gaming site. But in India PokerLion.com is the most popular online poker site. Being the most popular online poker site, Pokerlion never let disappoint Indian players. PokerLion is now very famous because of the exciting offers. PokerLion again introduced some more exciting offers this week.

Newly registered players receive ₹ 500 as their sign up and welcome bonus credited automatically to their PokerLion website account. Added to that, a player gets various deposit amounts like:

• 50% bonus on deposit up to ₹ 499

• 100% bonus on deposit of ₹ 500

• 150% bonus on deposit of ₹ 1000

• 200% bonus on deposit of ₹ 2000 + 2 Movie Tickets

• 300% bonus on deposit of ₹ 5000 + 1 IPL Ticket

• ₹ 1000 Referring a Friend Bonus

PokerLion is the first Indian gaming site to introduce a special reward of a player the chance to play in Match Indian Poker League based on the Loyalty Points for its cash players.

Not just the moment a player signs up for an account, he/ she become member and immediately receive FOX Tier status. Users Tier changes with the increase of the loyalty points and the loyalty points can be earned by playing Hold’em and Omaha cash games. Higher Loyalty points give players certain percentage of cash back.