Global Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Drugs Market US$ 7.6 Billion by 2023

The global chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) drugs market expected to reach US$ 7.6 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 13.8% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is one of the most common forms of leukemia. American Cancer Society estimates about 20,110 new cases of chronic lymphocytic leukemia in the United States for 2017. CLL accounts for about one-quarter of the new cases of leukemia. The main treatments used includes chemotherapy, monoclonal antibodies, targeted therapy, supportive care, and stem cell transplant. There are 2 general categories of systemic therapy used for CLL: chemotherapy and targeted therapy.

The global chronic lymphocytic leukemia drugs market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global chronic lymphocytic leukemia drugs market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia drugs market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia drugs market and profiled in this report include AbbVie, Angstrom Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Celgene, Cyclacel, Gilead Sciences, Infinity, MedImmune, MorphoSys, Novartis, NOXXON Pharma, Roche, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and TG Therapeutics.

