Fiona Poojara’s children’s book It’s all about family teaches the importance of family through beautiful illustrations and rhyme verses

9th May, Mumbai: Fiona Poojara has published a vibrant book of illustrations It’s all about family with Notion Press, India’s largest self-publishing platform. This exciting book is a perfect treat for children as it provides valuable lessons in a joyful manner.

Family plays a very important role in shaping a person’s life.The members of the family shower unconditional love, care and affection. During tough times,family stands by us and provides us the strength and courage required to overcome the situation. Today, most kids grow up in nuclear families where they hardly even get to spend time with their parents. So, it is high time they understand the importance of each family member.

Family is the first step for a kid to understand the value of relationships and virtues. The special moments spent with grandparents are priceless as they pamper children the most and also share poignant stories from their lives. Cousins and siblings are the first friends as they are both the partners-in-crime and also the saviors. The presence of uncles and aunts make all family gatherings more fun. Last but not the least, mothers and fathers play dutiful roles in ensuring the children are properly educated, raised in good health and, above all, gifted a memorable childhood.

This beautifully illustrated book celebrates the uniqueness of families.It includes hand-drawn illustrations by young children from around the world on the theme ‘family’. These illustrations have been presented with simple rhyme verse.

Speaking about the same, Ms. Fiona Poojara, the author of the book,said, “Family plays a crucial role in our lives, and I feel it is very important for us to teach the same to kids. The word ‘family’ does not only mean our parents but also other members like –grandparents, uncles and aunts, cousins, etc.At different stages of our lives, we all get to learn valuable lessons from them and spend valuable moments of our lives with them. The book is loaded with gorgeous illustrations and simple verses that will help children learn new words and phrases. I am sure kids will thoroughly enjoy reading this book.”

About the Author: Fiona Poojara is an early childhood educator and writes books for children. After getting a Masters in Mass Communication, Fiona worked with leading media houses across India. She has also served as a visiting faculty member in the Journalism department at the HR College in Mumbai. With a desire to fulfill her passion for early childhood education, Fiona got certified from the Association Montessori Internationale and now teaches at a Montessori school in Mumbai. Her beautiful niece, Aaria, and all the amazing children she teaches provide her with the inspiration to write. When not teaching or writing, Fiona enjoys travelling, photography and meeting new people.