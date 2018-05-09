Active Safety System Market Research Report 2018 expands Global Active Safety System Market by Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Key Players, and Upcoming Opportunities with Regional Outlook to 2023. Report segments Active Safety System by Product (Tire-Pressure Monitoring System, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Night Vision System, Driver Monitoring, Anti-Lock Braking System And Blind Spot Detection), Occupant Type (Driver, Passenger, Child, and Pedestrian), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), and region. Global market for Active Safety System is expected to grow at a 10% growth rate during the forecast period.

Active Safety System Global Market Highlights:

Key Players in Active Safety System Analyzed Are: Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Delphi Technologies (U.K.), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Autoliv (Sweden), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Valeo (France), DENSO (Japan), Magna International (Canada), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Ficosa International S.A. (Spain), PSA Peugeot Citroen (France), Borg Warner Inc.(U.S.), CAx software (India).

The Active Safety System market is segmented based on product, occupant type vehicle type, and region. By product, the market is segmented based on tyre-pressure monitoring system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, night vision system, driver monitoring, anti-lock braking system and blind spot detection. The adaptive cruise control segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increase awareness about the features of the system and their application. Adaptive cruise control is the future trending technology for intelligent cars. They use sensors that detects the distance between two cars that enables the driver safety and convenience. They also increase the road capacity by keeping a safe gap between the two vehicles. By occupant type, the market is segment based on driver, passenger, child, and pedestrian. The driver segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to an increased need for safety of the drive and to assist the drive about the lane and direction.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of Active Safety System are growing production of vehicles, increase in stringent government regulations for safety, and among others. The growing production of passenger and commercial vehicles have led to increase in demand for active safety system. The increase in demand for active safety system will result in the growth of the market during the forecast period. Government is mainly focusing on the standard that will lead to increased safety of the driver. The increased safety of the drivers will result in many OEMs to develop parts that provide high strength and guide the driver by using latest safety technologies. The increase in demand for the safety technologies will result in increased use of active safety system in the vehicles. This will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and, Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Active Safety System market during the forecast period due increase in the production of passenger and commercial vehicle in emerging nation such as India, China, and Japan. The increase in production of vehicles will result in increased use of safety technology for better safety of the drivers. This growing safety technology will result in the growth of active safety system market in future. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increase in demand for the new vehicles which will enable the growth of the auto components suppliers. This will lead to increased use of active safety system for the auto components supplier.

The report for Global Active Safety System Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

