Smart Electricity Meters Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2023

Study on Smart Electricity Meters Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Smart Electricity Meters Market by technology (AMR, AMI), by application (Commercial, Residential, Utility) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Smart Electricity Meters over the period of 2013 to 2023. According to report the global smart electricity meters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global smart electricity meters market covers segments such as technology and application. The technology segments include AMR and AMI. On the basis of application, the global smart electricity meters market is categorized into commercial, residential and utility.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global smart electricity meters market such as, Elster Group, Holley Metering Ltd., Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric (GE) Company, Iskraemeco, Itron, Inc., and Neptune Technology.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global smart electricity meters market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of smart electricity meters market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the smart electricity meters market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the smart electricity meters market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

