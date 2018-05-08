Power Electronics Market 2013 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

Study on Power Electronics Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Power Electronics Market by type (Module, Discrete and IC), by material (Sapphire, Gallium Nitride, Silicon, Silicon Carbide), by application (Power, Automotive, ICT, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense and Consumer Electronics) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Power Electronics over the period of 2013 to 2023. According to report the global power electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global power electronics market covers segments such as device type, material and application. The device type segments include module, discrete, and IC. On the basis of material, the global power electronics market is categorized into sapphire, gallium nitride, silicon, silicon carbide, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of application the power electronics market is segmented as power, automotive, ICT, industrial, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global power electronics market such as, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V, Infineon Technologies AG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Qualcomm, Inc., On Semiconductor Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Renesas Electronics Corp.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global power electronics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of power electronics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the power electronics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the power electronics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_power_electronics_market

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Power Electronics Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Power Electronics Market

4. Global Power Electronics Market by Device Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Module

4.2 Discrete

4.3 IC

5. Global Power Electronics Market by Material 2017 – 2023

5.1 Sapphire

5.2 Gallium Nitride

5.3 Silicon

5.4 Silicon Carbide

5.5 Others

6. Global Power Electronics Market by Application 2017 – 2023

6.1 Power

6.2 Automotive

6.3 ICT

6.4 Industrial

6.5 Aerospace & Defense

6.6 Consumer Electronics

6.7 Others

7. Global Power Electronics Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Power Electronics Market by Device Type

7.1.2 North America Power Electronics Market by Material

7.1.3 North America Power Electronics Market by Application

7.1.4 North America Power Electronics Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Power Electronics Market by Device Type

7.2.2 Europe Power Electronics Market by Material

7.2.3 Europe Power Electronics Market by Application

7.2.4 Europe Power Electronics Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market by Device Type

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market by Material

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market by Application

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Power Electronics Market by Device Type

7.4.2 RoW Power Electronics Market by Material

7.4.3 RoW Power Electronics Market by Application

7.4.4 RoW Power Electronics Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

8.2 Texas Instruments, Inc.

8.3 NXP Semiconductor N.V

8.4 Infineon Technologies AG

8.5 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

8.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.

8.7 Qualcomm, Inc.

8.8 On Semiconductor Corp.

8.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

8.10 Renesas Electronics Corp

Click the Below View Full Report: –https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_power_electronics_market