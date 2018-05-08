Offshore Lubricants Market, predicted to grow at more than 3.5% by 2023 |MRFR

The global offshore lubricants market is expected to grow at ~ 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on global Offshore Lubricants market. The Offshore Lubricants market is expected to grow at ~ 3.5% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023.

Lubricants have a vital impact on the maintenance costs and the service life of the components. The investment in lubricant may be relatively small, but it can make a great difference. Lubricants producers across the world work in close cooperation with manufacturers of important components and shipping industry equipment to extend service intervals and components life while increasing operational reliability. Reducing the impact on the environment is important to the shipping and offshore industry. As a shipping operator, it has become essential to be aware of the expanding body of environmental regulations affecting their business. Additionally, a growing interest in ecological issues is propelling the customers to demand environmentally sound operating process.

Market Research Analysis:

Engine oil and OSVs (Offshore Support Vehicles) are, expected to grow at the highest CAGR and hold the largest market share.

Global Offshore lubricant market has been segmented based on application, end-use, and region. Engine oil segment by application currently holds the largest share and is expected to dominate the offshore lubricants market during the forecast period. Engine oils are widely used in vessel engines, boat engines, and container engine. Engine oils play a crucial role in assisting engines to ideal efficiency in their output. These oils are required specifically for speed and stoke cycle of engines. Engine oils prevent engines from rusting, wear and tear. Growing maritime activities across the globe are expected to drive engine oils demand over the forecast period. The OSVs segment by end-use held the largest market share, in 2016 and is expected to hold the largest share over the forecast period. OSVs are largely used as support systems for offshore drilling and production sectors. Increasing utilization of OSVs due to rising deep water reserves exploration, and production will give rise to greater maintenance, resulting in higher demand for lubricants such as engine oils, compressor oils, transmission oils, gear oils and hydraulic fluids.

Key Players

The key players of global offshore lubricants market are BP plc (U.K.), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), Total S.A. (France), Aegean Marine Petroleum (Greece), Fuchs Petrolub SE (Germany), Gulf Oil Corporation (U.S.), Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (Japan), and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation (Japan).

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global offshore lubricants, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

