Stretchable Electronics Market to Witness 87% CAGR until 2023: TechSci Research

According to TechSci Research report, “ Global Stretchable Electronics Market By Component, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023’’, the global stretchable electronics market is forecast to grow at an astounding 87% CAGR during 2018-2023. The global stretchable electronics market is in its evolutionary phase, with major products being under the development phase and are expected to be commercially available in the coming years. Research & development activities by researchers from leading educational institutes, such as Stanford University, University of Illinois, University of Tokyo, etc., to develop stretchable electronics, such as stretchable sensors, organic solar cells, etc., is expected to positively influence the global stretchable electronics market during the forecast period.

Increasing number of spin-offs of leading educational institutes, such as MC10, Stretchable Circuits, etc., and growing smart wearables market is expected to boost the global stretchable electronics market over the course of next five years. By component, photovoltaics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the stretchable electronics market, owing to the development of stretchable solar cells, which are anticipated to be used to power smart wearables in the coming years. With increasing need for effective health monitoring and improving user convenience by designing conformal medical devices, such as pacemakers, wearable sensors, etc., demand from healthcare sector is likely to grow at a fast pace in the global stretchable electronics market.

MC10 Inc., StretchSense Limited., tacterion GmbH, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, FINELINE Ltd., Wise Srl, Bainisha cvba, Express Circuits Group Ltd, etc., are the major companies operating in the global stretchable electronics market. North America accounts for the largest revenue share, owing to the high adoption of consumer electronics products and presence of leading institutes carrying out R&D on stretchable electronics.

“Extensive research in the field by companies including MC10, Stretchsense, etc., to develop stretchable electronics for various applications such as healthcare monitoring and motion sensing is expected to drive the global stretchable electronics market in the coming years. Moreover, rising Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, growing popularity of smart apparels and development of touch sensitive Electronic-Skin (E-Skin) is further anticipated to boost the global stretchable electronics market until 2023.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Stretchable Electronics Market By Component, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017 – 2023” has analyzed the potential of stretchable electronics market, and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and trends. The report will suffice in providing the intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by the global stretchable electronics market.

