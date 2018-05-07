SHUKR’s Clothing Collections Bring Fashion Into Modest Clothing

With Western sensibilities on the rise, SHUKR Islamic Clothing has found the ideal market in helping Muslim men and women find the style within dressing modestly.

Anas Sillwood didn’t plan on helping create one of the first globally recognised contemporary Islamic clothing brands, but that’s exactly what he did in 2001 with the creation of SHUKR Clothing. Registered in the US and the UK with current headquarters in Jordan, the company sells modest clothing; including long dresses and skirts, hijabs, loose tops for men and women, and popular Islamic hats.

Over the years, SHUKR has seen an increase in global customers as it attracts a loyal customer base of people searching for modest fashion that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities. “Muslims are not only holding onto their faith, but are typically increasing their religious commitment despite the global forces of secularisation,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR Islamic Clothing.

“Muslims in this day and age know how hard it is to put together presentable, modern and stylish outfits whilst keeping to their Islamic principles. As a leading Islamic clothing company, we see it is our duty to provide our customers the inspiration they need to look and feel confident.”

Traditional pieces, such as long, loose-fitting dresses, are also available, and are providing to be popular among many western and international customers due to their versatility and modesty. SHUKR hopes to promote modest fashion through its fashion features, showing its customers that they do not have to substitute modesty for style.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrClothing.com

